Four people are injured after two separate cars crashes ended in ditches in the Bay of Plenty overnight.

The first happened on State Highway 1 near West Rd in Tokoroa, a police spokeswoman said.

A car went off the road and into a ditch. Two people suffered minor injuries, she said.

The second happened on Wilson Rd North in Maketu about 1.10am.

The car crashed into a ditch, leaving one person with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries, she said.

Both were treated at the scene.