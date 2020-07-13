Do you know of more sport that should be featured? Email your ideas, draws, results and photos to david.beck@nzme.co.nz for consideration.
RUGBY
Three rounds into the Western Bay of Plenty Premier competition, last year's beaten finalists Tauranga Sports are making a real case for why they could go one better in 2020.
They sit atop the table with three wins from three after hammering Rangataua 71-24 at the weekend. They are currently averaging more than 40 points a game.
Te Puke are right there with Tauranga Sports, also unbeaten with three wins, and in second place on points differential.
Meanwhile, the stars came out to play as Rangiuru accounted for Arataki 58-7 in a game played in the unfamiliar surroundings of Te Puke High School due to the condition of Centennial Park.
There are several All Blacks Sevens players playing in the Western Bay of Plenty competition and Rangiuru are coached by former All Blacks Tanerau Latimer and Deon Muir.
Latimer said the game was a chance to try a few different combinations.
"Because we didn't have the luxury of pre-season games, it was a chance to try people in different positions in case people fall over," he said.
He thanked Arataki for the game.
"It's a tough gig when points are up against you that much, but they keep showing up and credit to them for that."
Despite just four of the 10 tries being converted, and three different kickers being used, Latimer said he was optimistic any goal kicking issues would be resolved before Saturday's derby against unbeaten Te Puke Sports.
In the women's Premier competition, Black Ferns Sevens stars collided as Mount Maunganui and Rangataua faced off. It was Rangataua who claimed early-season bragging rights with a 36-10 win.
Meanwhile, Rotoiti beat Ōpōtiki 47-0 and Rangiuru brought Te Teko crashing back to earth with a 58-5 win.
Rangataua and Rangiuru sit atop the table with two bonus-point wins each.
Down the road in the Central Bay of Plenty men's competition, Whakarewarewa are showing why they have been top of the heap in terms of Rotorua rugby teams in recent seasons as they are already threatening to run away with the Central Bay of Plenty competition.
A 67-10 win over Kahukura, the only other unbeaten team going into the weekend, sees them sitting atop the table with three wins and a points differential of +106.
FOOTBALL
Several rounds into most WaiBop football competitions, the cream is starting to rise to the top.
In the WaiBop men's Premiership, Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa are well and truly flying with five wins from five after beating ninetyblack Taupō 2-1 on Saturday.
Waikato Unicol are second with four wins after beating Ōtūmoetai 6-1.
In the Championship, Taupō sit atop the table with four wins from five. They beat Pāpāmoa 4-1 at the weekend.
In the WaiBop W-League, there is a log jam at the top of the table as Tauranga City, Waiariki and Pāpāmoa each have three wins. Tauranga City are top on points difference - they beat Ōtūmoetai 4-1 at the weekend.
RESULTS
RUGBY
Western Bay of Plenty Men
Premier:
Rangataua 24-71 Tauranga Sports
Te Puke 36-21 Greerton
Rangiuru 58-7 Arataki
Mount Maunganui 11-35 Te Puna
Premier Development:
Rangataua 15-32 Tauranga Sports
Te Puke 35-20 Greerton
Rangiuru 20-38 Judea
Mount Maunganui 24-24 Te Puna
Senior Reserves:
Greerton 7-33 Eastern Districts
Pāpāmoa 0-45 Tauranga Sports
Katikati 29-27 Te Puna
Central Bay of Plenty Men
Premier:
Whakarewarewa 67-10 Kahukura
Ngongotahā v Waikite (No result available)
Rotoiti 22-20 Marist St Michael's
Premier Development:
Murupara 7-61 Whakarewarewa
Ngongotahā Eagles 10-10 Marist St Michael's
Reporoa 35-5 Ngongotahā Hawkes
Eastern Pirates 15-5 Waikite
Kahukura — Bye
Eastern Bay of Plenty Men
Division 1:
Paroa 10-5 Edgecumbe
Whakatāne Marist 34-35 Galatea/Waiohau
Te Teko v Poroporo (No result available)
Ruatoki v Ōpōtiki (No result available)
Bay of Plenty Women:
Premier:
Te Teko 5-58 Rangiuru
Rotoiti 47-0 Ōpōtiki
Mount Maunganui 10-36 Rangataua
Waimana — Bye
FOOTBALL
(Bay of Plenty teams only)
WaiBop Premiership:
Ngaruawahia Utd 4-0 Tauranga City AFC
ninetyblack Taupō 1-2 Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa
Waikato Unicol 6-1 Ōtūmoetai
Waiariki 1-0 West Hamilton Utd
WaiBop Championship:
Whakatāne Town 6-0 Tauranga Old Blues
Claudelands Rovers 3-0 Tauranga City AFC
Te Puke Utd 0-0 Cambridge FC
Waikato Unicol 0-9 Ōtūmoetai
Taupō 4-1 Pāpāmoa
Roundwood Tokoroa 2-0 Hamilton Wanderers
WaiBop W-League:
Melville 1-1 Whakatāne Town
Waiariki 3-1 Pāpāmoa
Tauranga City 4-1 Ōtūmoetai FC
Bay 1:
Ōtūmoetai FC v Ōtūmoetai Legends (No result available)
Kawerau Sports 5-2 Tauranga City Relics
Katikati 3-1 Whakatāne Town
Pāpāmoa 9-1 Waiariki Bay 1
Bay 2:
Ōtūmoetai Special 1-1 Tauranga Old Blues
Tauranga City 2-1 Pāpāmoa Old Boys
Pāpāmoa DouBros 1-5 Waiariki
Taupō Lakers 0-0 Plains Rangers
Women's Bay 1:
Tauranga City 0-9Te Puke
Waiariki 0-2 Kawerau Sports
Plains Rangers — Bye
Ōtūmoetai FC 0-7 Blue Rovers Vintage