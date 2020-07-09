National Party leader Todd Muller and Rotorua MP Todd McClay are meeting with Rotorua business owners and tourism operators to talk about their concerns for the future.
While in town today they are set to discuss recovery plans and get a snapshot of how businesses are coping and what needs to be done on a local level to weather the Covid-19 storm.
McClay has been Rotorua's MP for more than a decade, while Muller is the MP for the Bay of Plenty region and leader of the National Party.
The pair arrived at Rotorua's Heritage Farm about 11.30am to discuss issues facing local tourism providers as they recover from the effects of the pandemic.
McClay acknowledged the room was "full of all things good about the tourism industry".
Muller said he was "concerned where we are and what sits in front of us" while criticising the Government border management and decisions around opening.
The floor was opened up to tourism operators with Bruce Thomasen from Redwoods Treewalk saying money needed to go into the 'detonated' events industry.
It was needed to "drive visitation to the area," he said
The meeting was set to last about an hour.
It comes hot on the heels of local tourism providers saying they are sacrificing years of profits to keep as many staff as they can following the Covid-19 downturn.
Later today Muller and McClay will talk to Patchell Group director Ian Patchell about how the business is coping before meeting with business leaders to get their views on what needs to be done to recover from the epidemic.