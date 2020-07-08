State Highway 2 will be closed to eastbound traffic between Te Puna and Wairoa River Bridge on Saturday to replace a power pole damaged when a tree fell in high winds earlier this week.

This work was started on Monday but was unable to be completed due to unfavourable weather conditions, NZ Transport Agency said today.

The closure on Saturday will be from 9am to 3pm.

Eastbound traffic towards Tauranga will be detoured via Te Puna Rd and Te Puna Station Rd to allow room for a crane on the road.

Westbound traffic will remain on SH2.

Traffic in both directions should allow an extra five to ten minutes for journeys between Te Puna and Bethlehem.