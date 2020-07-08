Rotorua, Taupō and the wider Bay of Plenty will benefit in part from a new $32 million allocation for addiction services.

Peer support in Rotorua and Taupō before and after residential care and increased capacity at the Bay of Plenty specialist service will be provided over the next four years, following a funding announcement this afternoon.

"Alcohol and drug addiction recovery services around the country have been under pressure, fragmented, and lacking consistency for a long time," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a press release.

"Last year we responded to He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addictions with an historic plan to invest in new and proven services for those New Zealanders who need our help ... DHBs have worked together across regions to determine where the funding would make the biggest difference."

"This investment means more specialist staff will be available support New Zealanders seeking to break the chains of addiction," Ardern said.

What the $32m is for

• New funding for four beds at Napier's Springhill Residential Addiction Centre

• A new managed withdrawal home and community service, and peer support before and after residential care at Tairāwhiti DHB

• A coordinated network of withdrawal management services throughout the South Island

• Peer support in Rotorua and Taupō before and after residential care

• Increased capacity specialist services in Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Taranaki DHBs.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins also confirmed additional funding for DHBs to strengthen existing alcohol and drug specialist services including residential care providers across the country.

"This additional investment will help alleviate pressure on services and provide a more co-ordinated approach across regions," he said.

"More people will be able to get help each year and for many people, help will be available closer to home, making services more accessible, improving family and whānau support."