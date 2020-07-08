The blessing of a newly-completed $35 million six-level luxury apartment building has marked a new chapter for Tauranga's CBD.

The Latitude Residences on Park St was officially opened this morning.

Dozens of people attended a site blessing in front of the apartments with the city's mayor Tenby Powell and developer TYBI director Shannon Moyle cutting the red ribbon.

Designed by Ignite Architects, the six-level development includes 28 luxury freehold apartments with views of the Tauranga Harbour and Mount Maunganui.

Senior development manager from Veros Property, Craig McCormick, said the project received record-sales with 27 out of 28 apartments sold prior to its completion.

"This is an excellent outcome that supports a more compact city and provides an alternative housing choice in the area," he said.

"This is a collaboration we are all proud to be a part of - for the project team and the investors behind it, to be able to deliver a project of this quality and stature for Tauranga."

Moyle said the developers were extremely happy to see the completed development.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell and TYBI director Shannon Moyle cut the ribbon to officially open the new Latitude Residences. Photo / George Novak

"The building looks and feels amazing. The project is a credit to the delivery team, Form and Veros and all those that contributed to the process.

"The blessing from Tamati of Ngāi Tamarāwaho completes the handover process and we wish all our purchasers all the best with their new apartments."

Special guest Powell said the scale and quality of the development was exactly what Tauranga deserved.

"We need to encourage and enable more such developments in downtown Tauranga to enable people to live in what will become one of New Zealand's most desirable suburbs."

Oscar & Otto restaurant and cafe owner Hamish Carter said he was excited about the imminent arrival of the Latitude Residences being just a minute's stroll from his business on The Strand.

"This is just what downtown needs. It will be great to have more people living in the CBD. It will give more life and energy to the downtown area - and help get the tills ringing in cafes and shops around the city."