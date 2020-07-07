A ranch slider has been smashed and a "valuable" TV stolen from the Merivale Community Centre in Tauranga.

General manager Sophie Rapson said she was startled by an alert that the centre's alarm had been set off on Sunday night.

She came down to find the glass on their door smashed in and the TV for their kids' holiday programme gone.

"It was a fairly obvious act, it looked planned. We didn't notice anything else that had been taken."

It was the first time the centre had been robbed since Rapson had worked there and she said it had been a bit devastating for staff and the kids.

"We had to sit down and explain what had happened to them. It's annoying that they have to see this happen in their community and to something valuable to them."

The community had rallied behind the centre with donations rolling in on their Givealittle page plus offers for a replacement TV.

She said they were happy that nothing else was taken as everything in the room held "massive value" to them. As a centre that relied solely on grants and community funding, she said acts like this can crippling.

They could not afford security cameras but did have an alarm system in place. She said this was something she would have to consider forking out for now.

She said she was aware that the wider community were struggling right now and if taking TV may help someone feed their family, it was not the end of the world.

"I don't think it was malicious and we aren't feeling unsafe as such."

A police spokeswoman said they had received a report of a burglary around 8.50pm at an address on Kesteven Ave.

The case was being assessed, no other details were available at this stage, she said.