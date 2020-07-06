One person is being flown to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Katikati.

Emergency services were first called to the scene at the corner of Willoughby Rd and State Highway 2, Tahawai, at 6.35pm.

A police spokeswoman said one person was initially trapped.

The road was closed to allow a helicopter to land and pick up one patient, but at 8pm, police did not yet know the patient's medical status.

Emergency services were clearing the scene at to reopen the road, the spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent two appliances to the scene.

Crews removed the trapped victim and are now helping police with traffic control.