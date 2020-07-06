I am very concerned that the council is being tempted by a government subsidy to make another poor roading decision with the proposed redevelopment of The Mall and Marine Parade which could result in the loss of 125 much-needed car parks.

One of the great joys of living in the Tauranga Moana is being able to walk up/around Mauao, and for families to picnic in Pilot Bay or at the Main Beach.

Parking is already under severe pressure, and these visitors to the Mount obviously do not arrive by bicycle or public transport.

By removing these 125 car parks, the council would be effectively denying so many people so much pleasure.

The council should still be embarrassed over the ridiculous removal of over 50 car parks in the Phoenix carpark debacle.

It should learn from its own recent history and not make another poor decision.

(Abridged)

Bill Holland

Tauranga

Roading fiasco

Regarding the 15th Ave roadworks, is this another city council roading project fiasco?

What have they achieved? It still all comes down to single lanes (Turret Rd).

From the day the new traffic lights at Burrow St kicked in you now have traffic gridlocked all the way back to the Welcome Bay roundabout and further down to the Windermere roundabout and beyond. Good grief!

B Conning

Brookfield

