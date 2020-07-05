A car has been found flipped off a Tauranga walkway raising questions about how it got there.

Perry Hamel was walking down the Estuary Walkway near the Judea rugby ground yesterday afternoon when he came across the small car on its side.

"It's not something you often see on your daily walk," he said.

Hamel walked the track almost every day. He said there were clear tyre marks on the track, but no obvious skid marks.

Hamel posted the photo on a local Facebook noticeboard and it quickly generated a lot of interest.

More than 400 likes, 100 comments, and167 shares later, Hamel said he was surprised how many people had found it funny.

A police spokeswoman said she could not find any reports of the incident in their system.