Power outages, trees down and parts of a house getting blown off is the result of wild weather hitting the Bay of Plenty overnight.

The heavy rain and strong wind warnings issued for the region eventuated with more than a 1000 Rotorua properties left without power.

Unison was reporting 766 properties in the Lynmore and Lakes area had lost power this morning, while 416 were without in Hamurana since about 1am.

Relationship manager Danny Gough said crews had been working "all through the night" going from one outage site to another.

Trees and flying debris were striking lines causing nightmares for crew, he said.

They even had to call in additional help.



He said they hoped to have about 450 restored within the next hour, but was unsure when a full restoration would be complete.

Once the sun rose, he said it would be easier for staff to assess damage and fix the problem.

Power crews were not the only ones kept busy with firefighters being called to about 12 weather-related jobs in the Bay of Plenty since 6pm yesterday.

Fire crews were called to a deck being torn off a house in Takapu St in Matua last night.

Firefighters worked at the scene for close to an hour after getting the call-out about midnight, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

He said the house damage was only minor.

Meanwhile, a large tree fell down on Pyes Pa Rd about 1.30am, he said.

Firefighters took about an hour and a half to remove the debris taking up the road.

Today's forecast for the region sees early showers clearing to morning fine spells with further showers, possibly heavy, returing by late afternoon.