We have a commonsense solution to the half-baked Pilot Bay proposal - and that is a 1m extension to our wonderful curved walkway, thus removing cyclists from the road.

I agree with Kerry Gibson (Letters, June 30), and should council succeed with this proposal, we may see council again considering closing our boat ramp.

Has the council conducted a boat survey from Girven Rd to the boat ramp?

Commonsense and feet on the ground should prevail.

We see many families picnicking on Marine Parade adjacent to their cars. Where would the elderly park?.

Myles Treacher

Mount Maunganui



One-way system



Accepting that lots of Tauranga residents visit, enjoy and spend money at the Mount, comment from that quarter about the proposed one-way system could reasonably be anticipated.

Our ever-increasing traffic numbers suggest we should be considering one-way systems wherever possible.

The Mount layout is ideal for this with the harbour and beach roads on the perimeter and the prospect of a one-way mall system in winter and pedestrian-only in summer and at cruise ship time.

A valid point has been made about safety concerns if parking is alongside the proposed cycleway.

The cycleway could be located on the other side of the road as a remedy.

Considering the many attractions and facilities on offer at the Mount, green space could be looked at to replace lost car parks.

However, this aspect could well generate more commuter use of public transport to this highly desirable location.

Vic Sterling

The Lakes



Prisoners' voting rights

I understand from media reports that the Green Party, wants to give prisoners voting rights.

The fact these prisoners have been incarcerated indicates that they have been convicted of serious crimes.

The idea lawbreakers should have any influence on the selection of our lawmakers is preposterous.

Andrew Lattimore

Mount Maunganui



Well-balanced column

Thank you, Bryan Gould, for your sensible, well-balanced column, Pandemic point-scoring is overshadowing our achievement.

Let us hope those people who hunt for negatives read and think about it seriously.

Janice Davison

Whangarei

Correction

The main letters headline on page 18, July 1, incorrectly stated the Pilot Bay proposal is opposed by most.

The letter that accompanied that headline did not reflect this statement. The error is regretted.



