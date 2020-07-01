A person has died after an incident in Ōhauiti, south of Tauranga.

Police were called to an address on Ōhauiti Rd between Adler Drive and Neewood Rd about 6.30pm yesterday after a person had suffered injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

The person was found dead at the scene, she said.

There were no suspicious circumstances and the matter would be referred to the Coroner, she said.

The NZ Herald understands the incident involved a tractor.

Two fire crews and ambulance also attended the scene.