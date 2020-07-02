If you like art or writing, then this competition is for you. The Waikato District Libraries Matariki competition is now seeking entries.

All you need to do is design a bookmark or write a poem about Matariki (Māori New Year) and you could win a $100 gift voucher.

Matariki is the Māori name for the cluster of stars also known as the Pleiades, which rises in late May or early June in the Eastern sky.

For many Māori, it heralds the start of a new year and is a time of sharing and festivity. It is often a time when people reflect on personal goals.

"Matariki is a very special time of year, and people really enjoy celebrating it," says library coordinator Cheryl Maskell.

"We are now into our eighth year of running this competition, and it's very popular. This year we are doing things a little different and all entries must be emailed."

"This could be a great project for the school holidays. If you are not feeling artistic or poetic we encourage you to pop in to your local library to learn more about Matariki.

"We'll have Matariki displays and there are lots of really interesting books about Matariki for you to read."

To enter the competition, pick up an entry form at any one of the district council libraries or offices – Huntly, Meremere, Ngāruawāhia, Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Tuakau – or download the form from: www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/matariki.

Entries are accepted in Te Reo and English. A $100 gift voucher will be awarded to the winner of each age group category.

There will also be a supreme winner chosen and they will receive an additional $50 gift voucher and the Supreme Award trophy.

Entries close on Friday 17 July at 5pm and winners will be notified on Friday 24 July.