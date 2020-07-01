The average person's nightmare is something of dreams for Tauranga man Jonty Climo.

Now this dream has become a reality as he opens the doors of his own haunted house attraction in the Tauranga CBD.

Climo went to his first horror house when he was just a kid.

Jonty Climo, 20 has opened a live-action horror maze in the Tauranga CBD. Photo / George Novak

The adrenaline and excitement hooked him in immediately and he knew from then he wanted to run something similar.

After years of getting around New Zealand's scare circuit at places like Spookers and Fear Factory, he joked to a friend about the possibility of opening their own similar attraction.

Sixteen months of hard work later, the 20-year-old opened the doors of Tauranga's first live-action haunted maze attraction Infamy on Grey St on Friday.

The new premises have themed rooms and are open seven days a week with varying hours.

People can head in for a morning scare from 9am and 11am, while the more brave-hearted can enter after dark until 9pm.

Climo had spent the last six months building, painting and designing characters to fill the project and employed several Year 13 drama students among others to act the parts.

The staff were great at "staying in character" which added to the experience for punters, he said.

The opening night on Friday was a success with Climo saying it "did seem to be quite scary for people".

After weeks of Facebook and radio publicity, huge crowds turned up to experience the new attraction.

The terrified screams were testament to months of hard work, he said.

The business was ticking along with staff sometimes spotted on Grey St giving people a scare and inviting them inside, he said.

"It's been received really well."

He said there was no better time to open a business as locals were looking for fun things to do in their own backyards.

"We are just a bunch of people who love acting and we can give the community some fun while doing it."

Those who get too scared during the tour through the dark and narrow passages in the house can scream the safe word "bailout" to be escorted out and added to the "wussed out" list.

About Infamy

What: Live-action haunted maze attraction. Participants walk through the maze in darkness with fellow "victims" at their own speed following a trail of green lights.

Cost: Adults $35, students $30, family deal $99

Location: 111 Grey St, Tauranga