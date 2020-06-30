COMMENT

So here is the scenario. My sister wants to come back from Australia for my mother's 80th in October. She has lived in Melbourne for more than 15 years.

The two weeks in quarantine here in New Zealand will most probably put her off. So will the two weeks on the other side. But the crutch of it all is, should we as taxpayers pick up the tab if she hits Aotearoa?

The answer is no.

I have no qualms footing the bill with those holidaymakers - who through no fault of their own - have got stuck overseas and caught up in the Covid-19 crisis.

But I draw the line at fair-weather Kiwis who want to return home to escape the pandemic or others who want to come in and out for special occasions.

I am not heartless but we have sacrificed too much as a country to be expected to open our wallets again to accommodate these expats. Businesses have gone bust, employees have lost their jobs or taken pay cuts while others have reduced hours to save our economy.

It is also a slap in the face to see some in quarantine not sticking to the rules and running away from isolation hotels and refusing Covid-19 tests.

This is unacceptable.

The Government estimates it would have spent a total $81 million as of yesterday on putting people into quarantine or into managed isolation, which includes two hotels in Rotorua - and the bill is escalating.

This tidal wave shows no signs of easing. There were about 4200 in quarantine nationally at the beginning of last week with hundreds more arriving daily - at an average cost of $3800 each for the hotels.

Statistics New Zealand says on its website about one million Kiwis live overseas while The Guardian reported some who have returned home have faced a backlash.

I say haere mai to those who want to return to the safety of our shores.

But I think it is only fair these incoming expats pay their quarantine hotel bills. It should be in their contingency plans or they should be able to pay it off.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made one move on the matter, saying Kiwis who choose to travel overseas will have to pay their own quarantine on the way back.

But this is not enough.

It's time to get tough before the gravy train crashes off the tracks.