One person is being airlifted to hospital after a serious crash on State Highway 2 near Aongatete.

The highway is closed and police are expecting it to remain that way for a while.

Police were advised of the two-vehicle collision at 11.18am.

The crash happened near the intersection of Thompsons Track.

A police spokeswoman said one person was seriously injured. A helicopter landed at the scene about 12pm to transport that person to hospital.

Another person had minor injuries.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area. There have been reports of long queues stretching back towards Tauranga.

A detour is in place with southbound traffic being directed to use SH2 to Paeroa from Waihi go south on SH26, left onto SH27 at Tatuanui and left onto SH24 at Matamata, to SH29 Kaimai to Tauranga.

Northbound traffic should use SH29 to Kaimai and follow signs to destination Tauranga.l Local traffic should turn left at Wairoa Rd onto Crawford Rd to Poripori Rd and right/left onto SH29 Kaimai.