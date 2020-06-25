Warnings have been issued this morning as surface flooding affects roads around Tauranga.

Fire crews were currently working to clear heavy flooding on Carysfort Rd in Mount Maunganui.

Crews had put a temporary dam across driveways to stop water from going into houses and were redirecting water with a pump, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Flooding on Carysfort Road. Photo / Supplied

They had been working there since 8.40am.

People are commenting on social media that numerous areas are flooding around Tauranga and Mount Maunganui and appeared particularly in the Bayfair area.

Flooding on Korowai St in Bayfair this morning. Photo / Heidi Ellicott O'Donnell

One said Takitimu Rd was like a "giant water slide" this morning, while flooding has been reported on Cameron Rd and Grenada St.

NZ Transport Agency advised the Bay Link site between the Bayfair and Te Maunga roundabouts was flooded with motorists urged to take extra care after heavy rain continued to place additional pressure on drainage systems.

The NZTA project team are putting measures in place to help clear the water, and asked motorists to take extra care when driving through the site.

A temporary 30km/h speed limit applies around the Bayfair roundabout and a 50km/h temporary speed limit applies on SH2 between Te Maunga roundabout and Concord Ave.

Bay of Plenty System Manager Rob Campbell said they were keeping a close eye on conditions and responding as the situation evolved.

"Our contractor crews are constantly monitoring road and weather conditions so they can quickly respond to surface flooding, slips and rockfalls.

"We're asking everyone to be patient, use detours where indicated and comply with temporary speed restrictions where they are in place.

"When it's raining heavily, it's important that drivers watch their speeds, take care not to follow too closely, and take extra care when taking corners," Campbell said.

"Storm conditions such as wind gusts can also affect high-side vehicles, motorcyclists, and cyclists. People should also look out for surface flooding and debris on the road."

A heavy rain watch was still in place for the Western Bay of Plenty and Coromandel.

This was expected to last through until 9am tomorrow for the Coromandel and 5pm for the Western Bay.

Showers with heavy falls are forecast today and tomorrow.