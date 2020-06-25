Two people were trapped following a head-on collision near Waihi.

Police were called to the crash at 3.40pm two a two-car crash between Samson Rd and Campbell Rd.

There was one person in each car.

Scene of the head-on crash on State Highway 2. Photo / Supplied
Scene of the head-on crash on State Highway 2. Photo / Supplied

A Fire and Emergency media spokesman said two people were trapped and fire fighters helped remove them.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He said they were now assisting police with traffic control while waiting for a vehicle to remove the cars.

A St John media spokesman said one person was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Related articles: