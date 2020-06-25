Two people were trapped following a head-on collision near Waihi.

Police were called to the crash at 3.40pm two a two-car crash between Samson Rd and Campbell Rd.

There was one person in each car.

Scene of the head-on crash on State Highway 2. Photo / Supplied

A Fire and Emergency media spokesman said two people were trapped and fire fighters helped remove them.

He said they were now assisting police with traffic control while waiting for a vehicle to remove the cars.

A St John media spokesman said one person was treated on the scene for minor injuries.