

Jim Pratt's eyes welled up when he heard the news his beloved bowling club had to close its doors for good.

A dwindling membership at the Omanu Bowling Club on Golf Rd in Mount Maunganui has put the club in liquidation and the building is now up for urgent sale.

"I was at the point of bursting into tears but I held it back," Pratt said.

The 84-year-old "spring chicken" has been a member at the club for 48 years and said the news of having to close the club's doors had come "too suddenly".

Omanu Bowling Club's Ian Parker, Jim Pratt, and Colin Wood. Photo / George Novak

Liquidator Tom Rodewald said the liquidation was not because it was insolvent.

He said the club was down to 40-odd members and they were growing older.

"They decided the only choice was to wind up, sell everything and divvy the proceeds at the members' wishes."

Rodewald said there were only a few creditors and the club still had money in the bank.

Advertisement

"We are just working towards trying to do a deal on the building. We have to work with the council if we find somebody who wants the building."

The building is on Tauranga City Council-owned land and the buyer would need to negotiate a new lease with the council. Any lease must be in accordance with the Reserves Act and Reserves Management Plan.

Pratt joined the club in 1972, when it was part of the Mount Maunganui Borough Council, which set aside the area as a reserve.

Eventually, he said the land was used for the bowling club.

"The first greenkeepers' shed was put up and that was all," he said.

Over the years Pratt said he built up a camaraderie with many of the members.

"It is sad when I look through the names. I have a photo from 1983 I was allowed to keep and I'm the only one alive of that group."

He remembered every open day they would invite the mayor at the time to say a few words and for the members aged over 80 to stand up and be recognised.

Advertisement

"Gradually we got to the stage where there would be about 20 or 30 who would come up and we had to reduce it to over 90s."

Pratt was also involved in running special events at the club and started twilight bowls in 1985.

"I kept that running right to the very end," he said. "I introduced a lot of people to bowls."

But Pratt said it had been harder to get younger people to join.

"They are working, they have families and they don't get time for their own leisure."

Omanu Bowling Club president Colin Wood said it was disappointing to have to sell and close the club.

"I was the president about 10 years ago and the club was thriving."

Wood said there were 257 members when he joined the club in the 2004/2005 season and it was so popular people had to book to secure a spot on the bowling green.

But he said things began to change over time.

"The younger people aren't coming through. It has got to the stage where we are getting older," he said.

"The average age of the members is probably close to the mid-70s."

Wood said many of the older members said they just want to enjoy bowls without taking on committee responsibilities.

The club was formed on the Golf Rd site in 1968 and Wood said it celebrated its 50th anniversary about two years ago.

"I was up there the other day and it was empty. It's so sad. It was like an end of an era," Wood said.

"It is going to affect a lot of other clubs too. Clubs are struggling."

Margaret Dalley had been a member of the club for 35 years and said the news was upsetting.

"We had such a great club," she said.

The 91-year-old said the club was "highly disciplined" in the early days.

"We had to wear our skirts very long and we had to have sleeves and wear our hat on straight so to speak. We were inspected before we played."

But Dalley said times changed and they eventually became one of the first clubs in the Bay where the women were allowed to wear shorts. "That was quite revolutionary."

Dalley remembered securing her name on one of the club trophies and said she had a life membership that she would treasure now the club was closed.

"People have made lasting memories from their bowling club days."

An advertisement in the Bay of Plenty Times said the premises would suit any charity or incorporated society wishing to relocate. Expressions of interest must be received no later than July 11.

Tauranga City Council general manager of corporate services, Paul Davidson, said the lessee who owns the building has kept the council informed of developments.

The lease was current and was for the land only.

"We have received several queries from organisations and neighbours about plans for the site, but there are no current plans to sell the land."