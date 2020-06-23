Regarding the referendum on cannabis, some "experts" say, if the referendum is won, the Government will benefit from $450 million in tax.

That tax should only come from medicinal cannabis, not recreational products.

Other "experts" would have us copy the cannabis habits of Colorado in the US, Uruguay, Canada, South Africa.

Those countries have varying levels of drug habit. Some have a high degree of corruption and poor crime reporting, making it difficult to compare their lives with ours, and why would you?

We have one of the finest police forces in the world, and working with Customs teams, this year they have seized millions of dollars, vehicles, cash, property, and other valuable proceeds of crime.

Police and Customs keep us safe, keeping an eye on growers and suppliers of illegal drugs.

The laws they work with have been in place for many years.

They just need an upgrade.

Where there is obvious criminal activity, courts decide the penalty.

Same for drug-driving.

My suggestions for drug/alcohol driving offences are:

• First offence, $1000 fine, no conviction, subject to injury/death caused.

• Second offence, $3000 fine, no conviction, subject to injury/death caused, six months' loss of licence.

• Third offence, $6000, fine, convicted, loss of vehicle, three years loss of licence, a custodial sentence.

Do the right thing - support Police and Customs on their terms - vote no on the referendum. (Abridged)

Russell McKenzie

Pāpāmoa



Pike plan was a promise

We must make the Government keep its promise about Pike River, we owe it to the families to recover the bodies of their loved ones.

Whatever the cost, it is a promise New Zealand made to the families and we, the people of this lovely country must make our Government listen.

We must make it an election issue. (Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua

