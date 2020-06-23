A young Tauranga girl has been flown to hospital after suffering serious burns from spilling hot water on herself.

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was sent to fly the nine-year-old girl to Waikato Hospital yesterday.

She had "accidentally spilled hot boiling water on herself and required immediate medical attention", a statement from the rescue helicopter said.

The young girl was carefully monitored by the onboard Intensive Care Paramedic while being airlifted to Waikato Hospital alongside her mother.

