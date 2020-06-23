"I now declare the Whangamata skatepark open."

Those were the words from Otis Baxter as he cut the ribbon to Whangamata's newly-refurbished skatepark on Saturday.

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie stood aside to allow Whangamata Area School student Otis to do the honours of cutting the ribbon.

The event was celebrated by community leaders including Whangamata Police, Matua George and the Whangamata Community Board.

Advertisement

In contrast, the youth of Tairua and their supporters in the community are facing yet another hurdle after more than 20 years trying to get a skatepark in the town.

There was $21,079 allocated in 2019-2020 for investigations and concept plans and $162,515 in 2020-21 for the physical works after years on the council's project list.

A discussion will be held at the board's next meeting on June 29 after the board chose to send back all but $50,000 of the funding allocated through the Ten Year Plan.

"I hope they stick a peg in the ground and get on with it," says Goudie.

"At some point, the community has to put our young people first. Better to be engaged and doing something active that they enjoy.

"There are always young people at the skatepark in Whangamata and the same for Thames.

"Having a decent skatepark, somewhere for them to go in a highly visible site where everybody can look after them - this is what it's about. A community raising a child and looking after them. It's wonderful."

Father-of-two Cam Taylor, who grew up in Tairua, petitioned the council as a 14-year-old with friends Sam Macaw, Adam Fuller and Luke Hayward, and is among residents getting disillusioned with the system.

Advertisement

"When I was 14 we actually thought we were going to get one. We even had plans of parks that we submitted and had to walk around and show people different ideas so they got included too, and got them to sign them.

"That was well over half my lifetime ago."

In Whangamata, Otis said 10 months ago he was lucky enough to go to the council and discuss the plans and give feedback as a skater.

"It's been really cool watching the park be built and being able to talk to the guys and girls building it.

"There are a number of new faces that have been here since it's been built, which is good to see.

"On behalf of the Whangamata youth, I would just like to say a huge thank you to the council, Premium Skate Designs and anyone else who was involved in this awesome project.