How much longer do people travelling into Tauranga from north of the Wairoa Bridge have to be restricted to 50km/h on the bridge?

This restriction has been in place prior to December last year. Most days there seems to be no one working on the cycleway. The journey from Ōmōkoroa to Bethlehem can often take an hour on Saturday and 45 minutes weekdays, that is not in peak hour traffic.

I have heard of people going to buy in new subdivisions in Ōmōkoroa and do the trip into Bethlehem, not buying.

Wendy Galloway

Ōmōkoroa

Decriminalise not legalise

Before voting on the referendum on legalising personal use of cannabis everyone should at least read the conclusions of the recently released study Patterns of Recreational Cannabis use in Aotearoa-NZ and their Consequences, by Richie Polton.

Clearly, in my view, it supports my argument that we should be decriminalising not legalising.

This would mean that individuals caught with small amounts for personal use (less than say 200g) are given health-based help to kick the habit and /or civil sanctions (fines etc).

People caught with larger amounts, plus sellers and growers are faced with the same laws as are in place now.

This recognises the damage and harm use does to many sectors of society.

It is ridiculous we only have a yes/no option, however, by voting no it sends a strong message to politicians and most importantly we will still have decriminalisation as a future option.

A yes vote will open the doors to big business, more harm and other unknown consequences while burying any chance of a middle path (decriminalisation) that has worked well in places like Portugal.

Bruce Ingram

Pāpāmoa



