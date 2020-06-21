

More than 150 years ago, blood was shed in a paddock in Pyes Pā. On Sunday, there were tears.

As the rain halted for what felt like the first time all weekend, people stood silent on the corner of Pyes Pa and Joyce Rd to commemorate the lives lost 156 years ago in the Battle of Te Ranga.

The Battle took place on June 21, 1864 – it was a follow-up to the Battle of Gate Pā.

After a mihi and karakia, historian and Tauranga Moana iwi leader Buddy Mikaere described the fateful day which stole his ancestor's lives.

A large party of Māori moved on to the site to build trenches in the hope of catching the British soldiers off guard.

But on the night of June 20, a four-man cavalry patrol saw the new pā being established.

The next morning they marched out with about 600 men from Camp Te Papa, now known as Tauranga CBD.

A very quick attack by the British the morning after the Māori warriors arrived at Te Ranga meant they were unprepared and their fortifications were poor.

The Māori warriors were killed in very large numbers – 108 were buried at Te Ranga and another 15 later died in hospital at a nearby camp.

Thirteen British soldiers also died.

"For us, this is a sad day. But it has led to the foundations of the city we now know."

Reverend Leanne Rolleston spoke through tears as she reflected on the lives lost.

She read a verse from the Bible, Romans 13:13, hoping it would provide guidance.

Tauranga City Council deputy mayor Tina Salisbury said the day was shared heritage that belonged to "all of us".

"In the knowledge of our history and reflection of these events, it leads to a shared understanding of who we are. And together we can shake who we might become.

"This is my hope as we stand this morning on the site where many died that we too would remember and honour what they gave their lives to. That we will continue to seek a shared way forward that began on this foundation."

Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber also said a short speech while Aquinas College shared poems.

Bagpipes were played as wreaths were laid and a minute's silence followed.

And as the rain settled in, warm coffee was sat waiting for those who attended.