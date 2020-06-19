A heavy rain watch for the Bay of Plenty has been extended as downpours continue to strike the region.

Metservice issued a heavy rain watch for the Bay of Plenty on Thursday morning that was set to dry up by midnight Friday.

However, the watch has been extended through to 3pm today.

Last night's warning said that the region could expect "another 70 to 100mm of rain on top of what had already fallen".

It was expected to be particularly bad in the ranges.

A complex low lying to the west of Northland was bringing associated fronts to many parts of the North Island. This was causing hard downpours and showers.

Meanwhile, a watch had also been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty north of Katikati.

Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast from 11pm today until 11pm tomorrow.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria," the warning said.

TODAY'S FORECAST:

Tauranga: Periods of rain. Easterlies. High of 17C, low of 12C.

Rotorua: Periods of rain. Easterlies. High of 15C, low of 10C.

Whakatāne: Periods of rain, possibly heavy at first. Northeasterlies. High of 17C, low of 11C.