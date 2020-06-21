Volunteers have been described as "the heart and soul of the city" and for Tauranga man Brendon Kete, helping others comes from personal experience.

National Volunteer Week from June 21-27 celebrates the collective contribution of all volunteers who enrich Aotearoa New Zealand.

Kete is a Peer Support Service volunteer after becoming an amputee after a motorcycle accident 44 years ago.

The Peer Support Service was established in August 2019 by Peke Waihanga Aotearoa - New Zealand Artificial Limb Service, with support from Amputees Federation of New Zealand Inc and Limbs 4 Life Australia.

Advertisement

About 4400 people in New Zealand have amputations, with 400 to 450 new amputations occurring each year.

Kete, who lost his right leg, recalled waking up the following day and feeling like his leg was there, but it wasn't.

"It's pretty traumatic, and I would say these days there are a lot more amputees than back then."

When Kete lost his leg, he had no one to talk to. These days, as a Peer Support Service volunteer, he listens to people's issues and questions.



His role as a volunteer has been busy, supporting four people in as many months.

Due to Covid-19 much of the support had to be over the phone.

But what he enjoyed about volunteering was being able to use his experience to help others understand what was going to happen as an amputee.

Brendon Kete, Peer Support Service volunteer for Peke Waihanga Aotearoa - New Zealand Artificial Limb Service. Photo / George Novak

Sean Gray, Peke Waihanga Aotearoa, New Zealand Artificial Limb Service chief executive said a peer has often "been there, done that" and could relate to others in a similar situation to themselves.

"Peer Support for vulnerable patients is important to help with life-changing events and their ongoing journey of rehabilitation," he said.

Advertisement

"We also know from research and professional opinions that access to good Peer Support can enhance an amputee's quality of life and help them understand what can be expected from the changes they are going through."



"For National Volunteer Week, we would like to thank our Peer Support volunteers for all the amazing work they do, as well as provide more information on the service for the wider community and healthcare providers that have patients they may want to refer to receive support."

Brendon Kete, Peer Support Service volunteer for Peke Waihanga Aotearoa - New Zealand Artificial Limb Service. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said volunteers were the fabric that held the community together and the city was fortunate to have a range of community groups, non-government organisations and individuals ready and willing to step in and help out their fellow citizens.

"The importance and immense value of volunteers in our community has been highlighted during the Covid-19 lockdown and response period," Powell said.

"Individuals and local agencies have come together, freely giving of their time in a challenging and uncertain period and showing, once again, the real meaning of togetherness by volunteering and ensuring that vulnerable sectors of our community feel supported and valued.

"I salute each and every volunteer who has given of themselves over the past year, with no expectation of reward."

Powell said volunteer efforts were worthy of celebration "and National Volunteer Week gives us an opportunity to do just that – and to say a heartfelt thank you".

"Our volunteers are the heart and soul of the city and I encourage everyone to join in and celebrate them – not just this week, but throughout the year to come."

A Volunteering Bay of Plenty spokesperson said volunteers made an incredible contribution to the community every day, and many community support agencies would struggle to deliver their services without them.

"Whether it's formal or informal, short or long-term, every volunteer has an impact on making someone's life better."

"Many do not wish to be singled out, so National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to highlight, acknowledge and appreciate all volunteering.

Volunteering Bay of Plenty will acknowledge and celebrate the contribution volunteers make in the community during the week by sharing stories of volunteers who go above and beyond to support the organisation they volunteer for.

Look out for its daily Facebook posts on the Volunteering Bay of Plenty page or go to www.volbop.org.nz for more information and links to volunteer.