It's time to start paying attention.

There are 91 days to go until the 2020 General Election.

Things are already heating up as this week marked the start of the regulated election period.

Now more than ever it's important which Government is in power to bring this team of 5 million out the other side of Covid-19.

It is hard to deny the Labour-NZ First coalition Government, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has done a good job leading us through the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, it has done a fantastic job.

As we heard countless times, "we went hard and early" in the fight against Covid-19 and it paid off. The two new cases brought into the country on compassionate grounds are a blip on the Government's record. Albeit a big one.

The multibillion-dollar Economic Response Package is extensive and will save some businesses from folding.

National Party Leader Todd Muller is vying for the Prime Ministership. Photo / File

The coalition Government led us through the Covid-19 pandemic. Now is the time to ask if you think it can lead us out the other side.

National Party leader Todd Muller wants a $100 million tourism fund to back new projects to inject life into the Covid-hit sector and says its JobStart policy effectively gives businesses cash for new hires.

There are just 91 days until the election. These policies are just the tip of the iceberg.

The next three months will see a war of words and policies. I encourage you to take a long hard look at the policies parties put out and vote accordingly.

Yes, it's a broken record but every vote counts.

In 2017, 2.6 million people or 79.8 per cent of the population had a say. National got more votes than Labour forcing the creation of the coalition government. If you want a majority government then vote that way.

Today we are profiling candidates in the local electorates we know are standing.

We've asked them why constituents should tick the box next to their name and what they would change if elected or re-elected.

There is no better time to start to get to know the candidates. You have 91 days until the September 19 election day and even fewer until advance voting begins.

