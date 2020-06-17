COMMENT

Be nice to your elders.

It's a simple message, but one that seems to have been not getting through to some people.

It breaks my heart to read about a reported increase in elder abuse in the Bay of Plenty.

Tauranga is reporting a "growing trend" with some organisations seeing a rise in financial abuse where grandchildren or sons and daughters take control of their elder's credit cards.

Rotorua agencies are calling elder abuse an "under-reported epidemic" with referrals climbing 20 per cent at one organisation.

This is not okay.

This week - June 15 to 22 - is World Elder Abuse Awareness Week and I encourage everyone to be nice to our elders.

'Elder abuse hits close to home' is the campaign message for this year. And it has hit close to home for me.

In October 2011, my poppa, my best friend, my No 1 fan, died.

Poppa was living with my family and I at the time after his wife and my beloved nana Sylvie died.

One day, poppa was at home going about his normal morning routine when a salesperson knocked at the door.

They explained their intentions and poppa politely declined.

But the salesperson persisted. They wanted to know why the answer was no and demanded to talk to someone else in the household.

The argument became heated.

I remember them calling poppa a "silly old man" before I stepped in and asked them to leave.

The ordeal had wound my poppa up so much that he had a heart attack. It was awful.

I cried and cried.

That day has never left my mind.

I remember how innocent my poppa was going about his day and the unexpected verbal stoush he encountered on his own doorstep.

Why on earth would someone speak to my poppa that way? Why would anyone speak to anyone that way?

Our elders are someone's brother, sister, son, daughter, husband, wife, or grandparent. They are human too.

So let World Elder Abuse Awareness Week be a reminder for everyone to stand up for the elderly and give your grandma or grandpa a hug and tell them you love them.

Elder abuse is not okay.



Contact details

- The National 0800 EA NOT OK 08003266865

- Whaioranga Trust: (07) 544 9981, 0800 211 211, reception@wtga.org.nz

- Te Tuinga Whānau Support Services Trust: (07) 571 0875, info@ttw.org.nz, 190 Chadwick Rd

- Age Concern Tauranga: (07) 578 2631, ageconcerntga@xtra.co.nz