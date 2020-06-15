Bay of Plenty rugby players will have all they need to practise their passing and kicking skills thanks to a new initiative.

The Bay of Plenty Rugby Union's Ball for All project will see up to 12,000 specially designed rugby balls going to junior and school players who register to play for a club or school by July 17.

Senior club players must register by July 4 to be eligible.

Players already registered for the 2020 season will be eligible to receive a ball and do not need to register again.

Bay of Plenty Rugby community manager Pat Rae said local trusts and businesses have partnered with the union for the project.

The project's aim was to encourage as many people as possible to register and play rugby for their school or club.

"Bay Rugby knows the importance of investing in our future and what better way to do that than by using the net profits from last year's Steamers' Mitre 10 Cup Championship win to benefit players directly."

He said the response from local trusts and businesses to get behind the project had been fantastic and without their support it would not have been possible.

The sponsors are 2Wel and 2NZ, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology and Carrus Properties, Rotorua Central Mall, Rotorua Lakes Council and Rotorua Forest Haulage, Putauaki Trust, Aquaheat and HEG Limited.

Rae said influencing youngsters into a sport is a positive way forward.

"We understand how rugby and other organised sports transform lives and positively contribute to the communities that we live in. We know COVID-19 had a big impact on our communities. So, doing this project is a positive step."

Distribution of Balls

Junior Club and Secondary School registered players will be able to collect their ball from their club delegates or their schools after July 21.

Senior club registered players will be able to collect their ball from their club delegates after July 7.

Bay Rugby and Toi Ohomai will be visiting various schools throughout the region to hand out some of the balls. Bay of Plenty Steamers and Volcanix players will be doing surprise visits to various junior and senior club trainings to hand out some of the balls as well.

Primary, intermediate and secondary Rippa Rugby and Quick Rip players who plan to register for term four of 2020 will also be eligible for a rugby ball, this will be part of a separate distribution plan specifically for term four registrations.