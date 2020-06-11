The Katikati Community Centre has created a response group to support the town's most vulnerable in the wake of Covid-19.

The centre, which services over 4000 people in the community, had brought in a number of local businesses to help "support their community and its changing needs".

Katikati Community centre manager Allan Wainwright said over lockdown they had organised a shopping assistance service with community organisations to do deliveries for 24 senior residents and individuals who had trouble buying food.

"We also helped connect new volunteers with the Red Cross Meals on Wheels service, sourced warm clothing for RSE workers, and advocated for the Katikati Advertiser to be redistributed through the community to keep communication open to residents."

He said these initiatives, and even the quick phone calls they made to check in, made such a big difference to people's lives during the lockdown.

"It took away some of that pressure and isolation. We're so pleased we could help make life that little bit easier and bring joy to people's days when they really needed it."

Now the group, which includes 26 community organisations are meeting monthly to collaboratively support the Katikati community through the recovery phase.

"We are now actively developing a volunteer brokerage service so we can link people eager to volunteer with organisations based on their passions and interests."

He said many of their local volunteers in the past were over 70 and the community groups could cease to exist without a fresh source of volunteers.

While over 1000 people usually come through their doors and call their phones each month, staff at the Centre believe the volume of people seeking information will increase in the coming months.

"A lot of those enquiries will simply be people needing guidance. We are helping people struggling with a raft of issues, from family and mental health problems to difficult financial situations due to Covid-19," Wainwright said.

Katikati Community Centre sought funding through the Rapid Response Fund to help purchase the PPE required to ensure they could serve their community safely.

"We are thankful for the funding, the simple and fast application process, and appreciate seeing funders working collaboratively to allow community groups like ourselves and so many others to focus on doing what we do best – helping our community."