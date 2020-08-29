COMMENT

I wouldn't describe myself as a fickle person.

I like to think I'm pretty steadfast in my values, stand up for what I believe and know what I like and dislike.

But there is one area of my life I can never seem to settle on.

Hobbies.

I go through hobbies like I'm worried they'll go out of style. It feels like every other week I'm excitedly explaining a new interest to my husband.

Some hobbies I will stop and start, like bullet journalling (I'm yet to fill out an entire year). Others I will try and decide never to attempt it again, like knitting (my nonna can attest with the quarter-finished scarf I started and abandoned when I was about 10).

A couple of years ago I bought a telescope because hubby and I were getting into astronomy. We had all the apps downloaded and were excited at all the possible outer-worldly things we would be able to see.

We used it twice to look at the moon and now it serves as a very expensive stand for our Apple TV.

About three months ago I saw some beautiful hand-written recipe books on Pinterest and thought how lovely that would be to hand down through the generations.

Naturally, I bought all the supplies I needed in my newly fired-up state and got off to a roaring start, filling in 15 recipes.

It still only has 15 recipes in it but I did sheepishly add a sticky note with the promise of more recipes to come.

While on maternity leave I was particularly fickle when it came to hobbies. One week I was adamant we should grow a vegetable garden.

My husband was dubious because, after nearly 10 years together, he knows what I'm like in this department.

But I was sure this hobby would stick. I told him we'd have fresh vegetables, I'd be able to cut down our grocery bill and I would be home to tend to it.

Alas, it was not meant to be, as by the time hubby was ready to plot out and build the raised beds I had moved on to starting a podcast.

That one didn't last long either. I wrote and recorded one episode and then remembered I hate hearing my voice played back.

My latest hobby is sewing, though I have managed to control my impulses and restrain from buying a machine, yet.

I have, however, spent hours watching tutorials online thinking how easy they make it look.

I've been on this buzz for a couple of months now which I can only attribute to not physically trying it, realising it's actually hard work and conveniently deciding I don't have time.

I may be doomed to forever roll through hobby after hobby, always hopeful the next one will stick.

What will be next? Embroidery? Soap making? Growing my own eco-system in a jar?

At least I can confidently say I'll never be bored.