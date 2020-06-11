Despite his 2019 Mitre 10 Cup season being plagued by injury, Rotorua's Kaleb Trask still did enough to impress Chiefs selectors and earn his first Super Rugby contract. Unfortunately, just as he was finding his feet, a global pandemic brought things to a screeching halt. David Beck catches up with him about returning to action.

Kaleb Trask grew up dreaming of playing for the Chiefs.

Earlier this year that dream came true but, just as he was warming to the role, the Covid-19 pandemic put the competition on hold for three months.

Trask could not have imagined a more bizarre start to his Super Rugby career.

"We always knew that we were going to be back at some stage, so we just had to prepare like we could be back any time. For three or four weeks of lockdown, we didn't really know so just kept training."

This weekend the Chiefs are finally back in action in the newly formed Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, three months after their last game against the Hurricanes in March. They play the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin tomorrow night.

"I'm very excited, it's been a long time coming, really excited to get out on the field with the boys again," Trask said.

"We're thankful that we're back now and able to play at this stage. Especially because a lot of other countries are still in lockdown - we're lucky enough to be playing this week and able to do what we love.

"The team is looking really good, training's been going well. It took us a week or two to get back into it, everyone was a bit rusty but after that, we came right and we seem to be back to where we left off."

Steamers first five Kaleb Trask makes a run against Manawatu last year, he broke his jaw later in the same match. Photo / File

Super Rugby Aotearoa comprises just the five New Zealand Super Rugby teams which Trask said would make for a high level of competition. As a first five and fullback, he has a couple of pretty handy mentors at the Chiefs in Aaron Cruden and Damian McKenzie.

"It will be real competitive, exciting rugby and real brutal. Everyone's bodies are going to be bashed up after these 10 weeks, which will be hard but good. It will definitely be a good challenge, there are no easy games.

"I want to try and get as much game time as I can and contribute what I can to the team, whether I'm playing or not playing. I'm learning as much as I can still.

"I work very closely [with Cruden and McKenzie], they're a good help, always asking questions and giving me advice. They're both really professional, always in early, doing their homework. The way they prepare is really professional, they leave no stone unturned."

Trask said he expected the Highlanders to play a fast game "as they always do".

"Lots of kicking, they like to kick the ball, lots of kicks from Aaron Smith. They always bring good competition, like any New Zealand team does.

"Firstly, we just need to play our game, that's our first focus. Then we need to negate Smith's box kicks, catch those and keep the ball. Being able to dominate them in the forwards will be the other focus."

Kaleb Trask runs the ball for the Chiefs during a Super Rugby match against the Sunowlves earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

The big news in Super Rugby circles last week was Dan Carter making his return to the competition for the Blues, who already boast the services of off-season recruit Beauden Barrett.

The Chiefs host the Blues next weekend and, Trask said, if he had the opportunity to take the field against them, he would relish it.

"That would be cool. Watching [Carter] when I was growing up, I never really thought I'd get the chance to go up against him but that would be exciting if I did get the chance.

"I think it's wicked for New Zealand rugby, for him to give back to the Blues and teach those younger guys what he has to offer, that'll be great."

Kaleb Trask's first season with the Chiefs has been full of surprises. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown was tough on provincial rugby unions and their clubs. Bay of Plenty Rugby Union set up a Givealittle page to support its clubs, which Trask contributed to.

"I think it's a wicked thing that Bay Rugby put up, especially to help the clubs that are suffering. I think it's really important to get behind the clubs, even if it's just $5-10, it goes a long way when you get numbers behind it.

"Bay Rugby has done a lot for me, ever since school. I was in the academy and made my way through - they gave me all the tools and resources to make me a good rugby player. They don't really give you any excuse to not be a decent footy player."