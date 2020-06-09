A bridge inspection will see State Highway 2 near Taneatua closed next week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 2 will be closed at the Pekatahi Bridge north of Taneatua between 11am and 1pm on Wednesday next week.

Due to the narrow width of the bridge, it needs to be closed to ensure there is enough room for contractors to carry out the inspection safely.

The closure has been scheduled for outside peak times to minimise disruption to motorists.

There will be a detour in place for northbound traffic, using Taneatua Rd, Arawa Rd, Hinemoa St and on to State Highway 30 towards Awakeri.

Southbound traffic should use the same route, in reverse.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.