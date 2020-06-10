A $717,000 funding boost has been announced to help dozens of Tauranga's and Western Bay of Plenty's at-risk youth gain jobs.

Employment Minister Willie Jackson made the announcement at the Tauranga Boxing Academy yesterday, with the money being pumped into a new initiative that will support up to 60 at-risk youth with training, pastoral care and skills to ensure they can achieve their potential and find employment.

Participants will receive intensive training and extended pastoral support, thanks to a $407,400 investment grant from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment's He Poutama Rangatahi (HPR) fund for the Bay of Plenty Youth Development Trust's 'Imagine, Believe, Achieve (Moemoea, Kimihia, Taea)' employment training programme.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is contributing $310,000 to the programme's set-up costs, which include developing a curriculum and engaging local education providers.

The announcement was attended by representatives from the trust, Tauranga Moana iwi and hapu, Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell, local MP Jan Tinetti, supporters of the trust's work and a group of young men who train at the Tauranga Boxing Academy.

"This programme will help equip young people living in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty with the skills and support they need to achieve their potential and gain jobs in the labour market," Jackson said.

"The Imagine, Believe, Achieve programme offers vital support to communities with complex socio-economic needs, including high rates of youth unemployment.

"One of its core aims is to boost young peoples' confidence, resilience, and capacity to achieve their goals," he said.

Jackson said the trust would continue to work with local employers to create employment pathways for young people in sectors such as construction, logistics and horticulture.

"Employers that engage with young people are making an investment in the future of their region and their businesses by securing access to a specially trained workforce," he said.

Principles of tikanga and te reo Māori are woven into the 18-month programme that had a whānau-centred approach to pre-employment training.

The Bay of Plenty Youth Development Trust is known locally for its success with the Tauranga Boxing Academy, which forms a core part of the programme.

The HPR funding would provide participants with intensive pastoral care from trainers and a psychologist, tailored education and training, employment opportunities and job placements.

Jackson said this was a "really important kaupapa" as "a lot of our young ones get written off".

He said some rangatahi around the country, including in Tauranga Moana "never had a chance, they never had an opportunity" to develop to their full potential.

"It's a bit hard when dad doesn't work or your koro doesn't work either and even harder if the whole family is going down a sad drug path and they have no role models around them.

"This idea is all about getting to our young ones early and getting some basics and principles of life going and getting their heads right and give them the support they need as the potential [to succeed] is there."

Imagine, Believe, Achieve general manager Rebecca Roe said the funding had been the result of ongoing discussions with both ministries that began more than a year ago.

"We are so grateful as this funding will enable us to develop and deliver this fantastic pilot programme which will make such a huge difference to the young people who will go through this programme and to their families," she said.

"Imagine, Believe, Achieve' starts with a 13-week pre-employment programme which is then followed with up to a year of pastoral care and working with employers to ensure the youth stay employed and happy in their role," she said.

Roe said the first intake of 10 young people starts on June 22, with further intakes about every four months.

Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust executive director Tommy Wilson, who also attended the launch, said he was delighted by the announcement.

Wilson applauded the Minister's funding initiative and said it would be great to see Tauranga Moana iwi and hapu and their descendants benefit from this grant.

"It also makes sense that the funding will benefit at-risk young people who need it the most," he said.