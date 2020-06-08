Tauranga residents have woken to a new sense of freedom this morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announced that the country would move to Alert Level 1 from midnight last night, just hours after health officials confirmed that the country now had no active Covid-19 cases.

The decision meant that events such as funerals, hospitality and public transport could all resume without any restrictions from midnight.

Not only that, but cafes and hospitality would also be able to fill their premises just that bit more as social distancing rules loosen.

Manager of Sand's Bakery and Cafe Jack Lao said they were excited to be able to fill the cafe up once again after so long.

He said business was steady this morning and he was expecting a bit of a rush around 8am as people start heading back to the office.

As a bustling bakery on Cameron Rd, he said they relied heavily on local workers popping in.

Manager at Grindz Cafe Simran Sarao said their regular customers had come in with big smiles today seeing the place back to normal.

"Everyone is really really happy. They don't have to sign in or waiting in long queues anymore. We are just so happy to be back to normal."

She said they were now able to take big bookings again and also fill their cafe to capacity again.

The last few weeks they had needed to turn people away as social distancing meant there was little room, she said.

"This is going to make such a big difference to our business... it was a scary time for a while there."

More to come.