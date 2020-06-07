A number of Bay of Plenty charities are set to benefit as Countdown supermarkets kickstart their Food for Good Foundation with a $1.5 million donation.
Rotorua Whakaora, Tauranga's Good Neighbour, Katikati's Foodbank, The Salvation Army and KidsCan were all local beneficial charities selected to receive a share of the mammoth donation.
Most of the donation was to go to 35 different food welfare and rescue charities around the country, with a further $500,000 in financial support for Countdown's food rescue partners.
The foundation was set up to help food charities in the wake of Covid-19. This was on top of the supermarket's community support already.
"At Countdown we're a team of 20,000 proud New Zealanders, and there is not a single one of us who wants to see other Kiwis struggling or going without food in a nation that produces so much," said Kiri Hannifin, Countdown's general manager of corporate affairs, safety and sustainability.
"That's why our Food for Good Foundation's initial $1.5 million of funding will focus on ensuring 35 food charities are supported around the country, and that as much surplus food as possible can be collected from our stores and redistributed to people in need."
She said their charity partners were not seeing the increased need for food going away and longer-term financial support was vital.
"Establishing the Food for Good Foundation will allow us to structure and provide our support in a way that best benefits our communities, sets our charity partners up for the long-term, and aligns with our objective, which is to use food for good," she said.
The Salvation Army's territorial community ministries director Jono Bell, said foodbanks around the country had been inundated with requests for help.
"The reality is that Aotearoa already had significant food poverty and food insecurity - this isn't a new problem.
"However, we're now seeing an influx of people who have lost their jobs, or whose salary or wages have been reduced. These are households all over the country, from all different backgrounds, who can no longer meet their rent or mortgage costs, or pay their bills."
Over the coming month, the Foundation will set out its 2020-2021 plans including opportunities for customers to also get involved.
The charities set to benefit from the initial $1 million kickstart donation:
The Salvation Army $100,000
KidsCan $100,000
Auckland City Mission $50,000
Wellington City Mission $50,000
Christchurch City Mission $50,000
Lifeline $50,000
Red Cross New Zealand $20,000
Kiwiharvest $80,000
Foodbank Canterbury $55,000
Fair Food $50,000
Kaivolution $50,000
Kaibosh $50,000
Good Neighbour $40,000
Kiwi Community Assistance $30,000
Just Zilch $25,000
Nourished for Nil $25,000
Love Soup Hibiscus Coast $25,000
Rotorua Whakaora $25,000
Kai Rescue Nelson $20,000
Satisfy Food Rescue $20,000
Waiwaste Masterton $15,000
Huntly Friendship House $10,000
Halo Charitable Trust $10,000
Gizzy Kai Rescue $10,000
Rural Women $10,000
Mangere Budgeting Service $10,000
Northland Food Rescue $5000
Dargaville Community Foodbank $5000
Blenheim Foodbank $3000
Hawea Foodbank $3000
Manchester House Feilding $2000
Katikati Foodbank $2000
Matamata Foodbank $2000
Morrinsville Ezekiel Trust Foodbank $2000
Waiheke Resourcing Trust $1000