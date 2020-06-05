The driver of a car has crashed their vehicle into a parked car in Tauranga this morning.

A police communications spokeswoman said police they were alerted to the crash on Darraghs Rd in the suburb of Otumoetai in Tauranga at 7.35am.

The spokeswoman said the driver of the car had hit a parked vehicle but there were no reports of injuries and a tow truck was called to the scene.

The exact cause of the crash was being investigated, she said.