A joint proposal from Chambers of Commerce in Australia and New Zealand is advocating for the Governments to open the Australia-New Zealand 'bubble' with the Bay of Plenty economy set to benefit from the proposed first step.

The proposal encourages getting the gateway open as soon as possible to kickstart trade, business, travel, tourism, events – and save jobs, with regular flights between Canberra and Wellington as the first step.

The Canberra-Wellington flights are proposed as a way to prove systems and processes are in place for safe and effective movement of people between the two countries.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the proposal was a great sign of unity between the Chambers on both sides of the ditch and their collective support for local businesses.

Advertisement

"The test flights are critical to demonstrating that there are processes and safeguards in place to keep Covid-19 at bay and allow the free movement of people, while helping the survival, recovery and sustainability of our tourism, export, event and travel sector.

"It's not about 'bursting the bubble', but putting plans in place to give consumers and Governments confidence that we can get back to business."

He said with Air New Zealand offering direct flights to the Bay of Plenty from Wellington, the flow-on effect for the local economy would be significant.

"A short flight from the capital brings visitors direct to our doorstep where we offer some of the best experiences in hospitality, adventure experiences and natural exploration.

"It would provide an opportunity to boost the Bay through the typically quiet months and give visitors a lasting experience that will keep them coming back for more when travel returns to full swing."