People have been evacuated from their Tauranga property after a car fire spread to their house.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews were called to a car fire on Chapel St about 1.20am.

On arrival, the car was fully engulfed in flames and endangering a nearby house, she said.

Flames quickly spread to the house and the people inside were evacuated, she said.

Firefighters managed to get both fires out quickly and no one was injured.

A fire investigator went to the scene, however, it was not clear whether it was suspicious at this stage, she said.

A police spokeswoman said police were making inquiries.