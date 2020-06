Police can now release the names of the two people who died following a glider crash on Mt Tauhara on Sunday.

They were Anthony Frederick Hector Budd, 78, of Taupō and Kasum Pasha (nee Chandrappa), 41, of Wellington, police said in a statement.

Their deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission, the statement said.