Doctors are seeing fewer snotty noses and raspy throats as cold and flu season numbers see a 92 per cent drop in the wake of Covid-19.

After months of social distancing and increased hygiene practices, health professionals are noticing a historically quiet start to the cold and flu season.

The Tauranga District Health Board had close to 200 cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus by this time last year, whereas this year they have had only 13.

General practitioner at Mount Medical Centre James Peckett said they had seen a "significant reduction" in the number of people presenting with cold and flu-symptoms for this time of year.

Graph showing extremely low levels of Influenza-like illness activity in New Zealand this year. Photo / Rotorua Lakes District Health Board

He said he had hopes that the measures put in place, like increased hygiene practices and distancing, would reduce most winter viruses.

But with schools back in action and close household bubbles, these were still active, he said.

People were more aware of how to protect themselves, whether it be sneezing into their arm or staying away when sick, with Peckett saying the difference will come if these habits stick.

He said with all the work that people had done to eradicate Covid-19, he hoped cold and flu illnesses this season may be mostly stamped out as "collateral damage".

Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) clinical nurse specialist of infection prevention and control Robyn Boyne said this time of year was most common for a spike in cold and flu illnesses, but they also continued throughout the year with returning travellers.

This was something that likely played a factor in the low numbers, too.

BOPDHB's manager of child and youth, oral health and pharmacy Tim Slow said 72 per cent of over 65-year-olds in the region had already been vaccinated against the flu.

This was close to 20 per cent more than the entire season last year, he said,

Further to this, 75 per cent of BOPDHB staff had also been vaccinated to date.

Owner of Bureta Pharmacy Simon Hodgson said after a spate of "panic buying" before lockdown, sales for things such as Vitamin C and nasal sprays had slowed right down.

However, hand sanitiser and handwash were still flying off the shelves, which Hodgson said was a good thing for the winter virus season.

"People are far more aware of hand hygiene and what difference it can make now."

He said customers were only just getting comfortable to head back into stores again and they may see a spike once people stop social distancing.

Tauranga's Unichem Faulkners and Fifth Avenue pharmacy owner Stuart MacDonald said they had seen a drop in sales of their cough and cold range compared to previous years.

Nasal sprays and tissues were among the items usually "highly sought after" as the city came into the winter season, he said.

He said this may be because the public was advised to speak to their doctors with flu or cold-like symptoms as opposed to presenting directly to pharmacists.

BOPDHB's medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack said there was still time to be immunised against influenza.

Dr Phil Shoemack. Photo / File

"The flu can affect anyone, regardless of their state of health. However, the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, of any age, are particularly susceptible.

"We should all be vaccinated against flu, with the added benefit of protecting those around us."

He said if people kept up Covid-19 habits it could signal a different future for respiratory infections in the country and help to reduce the spread.

If a person has cold and flu symptoms such as a cough or sore throat, they should stay home, contact their GP and organise to be swabbed for Covid-19.



Simple steps to reduce the risk of cold and flu:

• Regularly wash your hands (for at least 20 seconds with water and soap) and dry thoroughly.

• Cough or sneeze into your elbow or by covering your mouth and nose with tissues.

• Put used tissues in the bin or a bag immediately.

• Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

• Avoid hugging, kissing, shaking hands and greeting someone with a hongi.

• Don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.

Source: Health Navigator New Zealand