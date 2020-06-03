Former Tauranga deputy mayor Larry Baldock has asked for an analysis of a council meeting last month in which he has been accused of stopping debate.

At the start of today's Extra Council meeting, Baldock asked to make a personal explanation and a special request.

"It involves the ongoing public comments and accusations by elected members about how I supposedly stopped debate on May the 19 council meeting and did not allow councillors to have their say, which they claim undermines democracy," Baldock said at the meeting.

"I refute these allegations. No elected member can close a debate. It requires a seconder, which was done by Cr Clout and it would have required a majority of elected members to vote in support to actually close the debate, and unfortunately as all councillors know that did not occur," he said.

Earlier this week it was revealed councillors Andrew Hollis, John Robson, Steve Morris, Dawn Kiddie, Kelvin Clout and Bill Grainger sent a signed letter to council chief executive Marty Grenfell last week requesting a June 17 meeting to remove Baldock as deputy mayor and a vote for a new deputy. Baldock then resigned as deputy mayor, with Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell appointing Tina Salisbury as his replacement.

Hollis and Robson cited a lack of democracy as the driving force behind the letter, also mentioning a meeting last month when they believed Baldock had cut short debate on a major CBD streetscaping project in Elizabeth St.

During today's meeting, Baldock made a request to chief executive Marty Grenfell "that he ensure that a report is prepared to analyse what happened at the meeting".

He also asked that the findings be discussed in a standing orders training for elected members scheduled for Monday, June 8.

"Based on the outcome of that report I would ask that advice would be given to elected members in regard to any further comments that may be repeated by them about my role in the May 19 council meeting and their relationship to obligations under the members' code of conduct."

Tauranga councillor John Robson. Photo / File

After Baldock's address, Robson sought clarification of the statement, asking what happened now Baldock had made a request for a report and the timeframes involved.

"Are we to assume that his request for a report has been agreed to, or is there a motion required or is that just a ... what's the process by which a member is entitled to ask the staff to produce a report? I'm just seeking a clarification," he told the meeting.

"I think given there is so much discussion around process here, I think it's just important that we all, as we obviously didn't on that day, we all understand the process and that the process is followed.

Grenfell responded to Robson, saying "it seems like a reasonable request" and "I'm sure that we can meet the expectations ... to have something prepared for that training day".