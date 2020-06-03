A Tauranga Lotto player will be cheering after taking away $24,000 in Lotto's Second Division draw.

The player joined six other winners to win $24,113 last night.

The winning ticket was sold at Greerton Lotto.

The other tickets were sold in Waikato, Hawke's Bay, Canterbury and Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores or locations should check their ticket immediately.

The prize claim extension for all winning paper tickets that expired during the lockdown, will end today.

Players have until close of business to claim prizes on paper tickets that expired between March 26 and May 13.