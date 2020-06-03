A person has died after a crash in the Lower Kaimai Range, State Highway 29.

The single-car crash happened at 8.35pm yesterday between Thorne and Pori Pori Rds, a police spokeswoman said.

The other person in the car suffered serious injuries, she said.

The stretch of highway between McLaren Falls and Omanawa Rds was closed to traffic while the Serious Crash Unit investigated. It was reopened shortly after midnight.

Advertisement

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, she said.