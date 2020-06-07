Watching the scenes coming out of the US this week makes me sad and angry.

Watching a white cop press his knee into the neck of George Floyd , a helpless, possibly ill, black man for nearly nine minutes live on TV disgusts me to my white-privileged core.

I wore the blue of the police for nearly 23 years and in all that time I saw things that can never be unseen, did things that cannot be undone and had things done to

