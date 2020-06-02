Christina Humphreys must be congratulated on voting on principle against zero rate increases (News, May 30).

Christina and I both campaigned on zero rate increases and she was elected and has stuck to her principles.

The mayor is correct that every three years there is a valuation review for all councils.

What is not mentioned is that 12 councils still chose a zero rates increase.

Another point raised was that some community boards did include cycleways as part of their annual submissions.

The Katikati submission proposed a Public-Private Partnership for the Lund Rd recreation park.

This would save each and every ratepayer in our district $30 per annum. It would speed up its development and reduce the overall rates for the district.

What is also left out is the significant overspend on cycleways in Omokoroa in the previous years.

(Abridged)

John Clements

Katikati



Me focus

The various inhabitants occupying the Earth have increasingly been facing major challenges over recent years, that threaten their future wellbeing and survival.

Nature's balance has certainly been challenged by global warming, wildfires, droughts, floods, wars, and the ever-increasing population of our species with its lack of general concern for how well Earth's other species are coping or surviving.

Now for the first time in modern history, Covid-19 has challenged the established and accepted values, attitudes and ways of life, developed over many centuries by Earth's dominant species - us.

Level 4 responses via the lockdowns to protect people and reduce its spread, varied greatly, reflecting the variety of accepted values, and human, social attitudes of its citizens - but particularly those with power and privilege.

Results of the lockdown in NZ have been particularly noteworthy, possibly due in part to our widespread supportive responses to recent catastrophes, and the number of citizens already voluntarily supporting others.

But here and elsewhere those with the "me" focus, soon began clamouring for the restoration of what had been common - and the determinant of the wide-ranging inequality in society.

This is a doubtful response to the challenges Earth is facing.

Hugh Hughes

Mount Maunganui



