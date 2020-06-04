

Tauranga's independent cinemas are welcoming back bums on seats while big cinema chains are having to wait until the next major Hollywood film release in July to reopen.

It's been a slow start since opening their doors in level 2 and smaller independent cinemas have dropped ticket prices as one way to entice people back to the "cinema experience".

Bigger multiplex cinemas including Event Cinemas were dependent on global Hollywood film releases and how alert level restrictions would apply until it was viable to fully reopen.



However, the company was looking at how to reopen on a limited basis with alternative and retrospective film content before mid-July.

Tivoli Cinema Papamoa co-owner Karen Hawes said while her business also relied on the release of some of the global films she was glad to be able to show a few art-house flicks.

"We are reliant on those films too and we are really looking forward to them coming back and hope those dates don't move yet again," she said.

"But we have about 12 art-house films showing at the moment ... and because we are smaller we don't have as many seats to fill."

Hawes admitted business at the cinema in the Excelsa Centre on Golden Sands Drive had started "a bit slow" since opening in level 2.

"We had some quite good weekends but during the week it seems to be a bit slow.

"The older people who are our day-time viewers are still a bit hesitant about coming out," she said. "But the ones that do come are really pleased to be out and about."

Karen Hawes at Tivoli Cinema in Papamoa. Photo / George Novak

But she said staff were "doing everything they can" to clean and sanitise the cinema and adhere to level 2 rules.

"We have also reduced our ticket prices [to $10] for the first few weeks to entice everybody back."

Hawes said it was important now, more than ever, to support local cinema.

"There is nothing like the cinema experience. Plus, it is a nice outing together with friends.

"It is also a place for the community to fundraise. I think a community cinema is good for that."

Rialto Tauranga site manager Rachael Pratt. Photo / George Novak

Rialto Tauranga site manager Rachael Pratt said the cinema was showing some "cool" art-house films including a couple of French flicks as part of the French Festival that started this week.

"We will be showing a couple of French films every day for the next week or more."

However, Pratt said it had also been a slow start since opening on the first Saturday of level 2.

"We are still not [at] pre-Covid levels but we are better than we were in those few weeks before lockdown."



Pratt said the cinema had dropped ticket prices from $17.50 (adult), $15 (student), $11.50 (senior) and $12 (child) to just $10 during weekdays which was "a nice drawcard" for people.

Customers, she said, were loving being back in what resembled normality and were understanding of the new Covid-19 cinema rules including social distancing and contact tracing.

"We have a computerised social distancing booking system. You cannot book a seat next to someone that isn't in your bubble, the computer just won't let you."

Now that the restrictions on group gatherings had been extended to 100 people, Pratt said, it meant the cinema could also go back to hosting functions.

Pratt said it was important to continue supporting local cinemas.

"Nothing beats the cinema experience. It is the atmosphere and being among other members of society hearing their laughter and gasps.

"You have that moment in time when you have shared an experience with others."

Meanwhile, the reopening of Event Cinemas NZ was dependent on the global film releases scheduled by the major Hollywood Studios and alert level restrictions and how they apply to cinemas.

Event Cinemas NZ general manager Carmen Switzer said for multiplex cinemas it will not be viable to fully reopen until the next major film dated for release which is Tenet on July 16.

"In the meantime, we are looking at how we may reopen on a limited basis with alternative and retrospective film content before mid-July," she said.

"We have invested in e-commerce to ensure we can meet social distancing requirements and developed sanitation plans that are being tested with customers and have been well received."

Switzer said further information about a formal reopening date will be announced soon.

"We know our customers cannot wait to visit us and we look forward to welcoming audiences back to their local cinema."

Tauranga Crossing chief executive Lauren Riley said Event Cinemas was a "hugely important" part of the mall.

"We know that movie-goers miss the cinema being open during this time, particularly the hugely popular V-Max screen.

"We are working closely with Event Cinemas to get the complex at Tauranga Crossing open as soon as possible, and are very much looking forward to having them operating again soon."

Bayfair Shopping Centre manager Steve Ellingford said the final stage of the mall's development included the opening of United Cinemas.

"Construction of the cinema is under way again and we look forward to updating you with an opening date as soon as possible."