Diesel is spilling into the Whangamatā Harbour from a stricken vessel in rough waters.

The Waikato Regional Council received reports around 8am of a commercial longliner taking on water in the Whangamatā Harbour and notified its regional on-scene commander.

Coastguard traveled to the vessel and attempted to right it, but their efforts were stopped by significant wind and extremely choppy on water conditions.

The crew was forced to return to shore.

The vessel remained secured to its mooring with approximately 500 litres of diesel fuel onboard, which is leaking into the water.

Regional on-scene commander Derek Hartley said the regional council was considering mobilising its marine oil spill equipment, but weather conditions at the moment would prevent the deployment of booms to contain the diesel.

"We have our Whangamatā-based harbourmaster closely monitoring the situation from the shore. Unfortunately, it's just not safe to go out on the water at this time, with the conditions making it impossible for us to assess just how much of the diesel is spilling from the vessel into the water."

He said it was good news that the vessel had not sunk and due to the nature of the tide and diesel, it was likely to disperse well with minimal ecologic impact.

He said that salvors were scheduled to arrive at the scene tomorrow, when weather conditions are expected to improve and enable the safe salvage of the vessel.

Meanwhile, the regional council's Whitianga harbourmaster was at the scene of a yacht grounding in Flaxmill Bay.

The yacht was resting on rocks above the high tide line and had no fuel on board.

Salvage experts had arrived on scene and were working on recovering the vessel and getting it to the Whitianga marina where it can be assessed for damage.