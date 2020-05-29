Simon Bridges, with you and your feather duster, we are delighted here in Tauranga.

We will be the winners because we can use your amazing experience and knowledge here in this sub-region.

As we all know this sub-region is growing so quickly, and our growing pains are expensive.

We are ready to take full advantage of you as our MP until you are grabbed by Wellington again.

Your career is not over but we need an experienced MP, as you are, to help us get the best decisions for our development.

You don't have to worry about the rest of the country, your defence of our needs and helping to sort this city out will be a huge advantage.

So, feather duster or no feather duster, this is a time for Simon Bridges to breathe, enjoy family, and as well work his butt off for the Bay of Plenty.

No time to relax.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem



The Bay of Plenty Times published two letters on May 28, both of which had advice for the Government.

The first one, from a Labour supporter, highlighted one important point - small business.

This is the highlight of Todd Muller's programme.

Big business has the better capability to withstand the problems that have ensued with the virus, so Todd Muller's programme of support for the more vulnerable is perfectly timed.



Also, this programme will rub off on their many employees. They could be the biggest beneficiaries in this current climate.

Turning to the second letter, the point concerning taking GST off foodstuffs - this will be a valuable benefit for everyone.

We all need to eat and I appreciate it will be a big chunk of any Government's Budget but will be much appreciated nationwide. (Abridged)

Trevor Swindells

Papamoa



I agree with Grant Pegler (News, May 27).

I moved to the Evans Rd area of Papamoa in 1995 and it was nice to often walk along the concrete drain area between Pacific View Rd and Hartford Rd.

It was lovely to hear the trickle of the water down the drain and occasionally to even see a duck land on it.

Since the uplifting of the concrete and replanting it is nothing but a stagnant smelly mess.

Where before when necessary a tractor cut all the grass, I have now seen a tractor cutting some of the grass but also six men with weedeaters cleaning in between the plants.



I notice there is no planting on the Maori reserve area between the drain and Grenada St.

So much for good use of our rates.

Ida Davies

Papamoa

